

News at a Glance



Coronavirus: Stop all flights from affected countries- ex-VP Atiku Abubakar tells President Buhari Linda Ikeji Blog - As Nigeria records its first case of Coronavirus, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has asked President Buhari to stop all flights from affected countries. Atiku made the appeal in a statement released this afternoon.



News Credibility Score: 95%



