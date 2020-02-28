Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: Stop all flights from affected countries- ex-VP Atiku Abubakar tells President Buhari
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - As Nigeria records its first case of Coronavirus, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has asked President Buhari to stop all flights from affected countries. Atiku made the appeal in a statement released this afternoon.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


