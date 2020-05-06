Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus: There is danger ahead – FG warns Nigerians three days after lockdown ease
Ogene African  - ABUJA, Nigeria – The federal government has again expressed its displeasure, over the continued disregard of the eased lockdown guidelines by Nigerians. Speaking at the daily briefing on Wednesday, the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID- ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 UK’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000 - NNN, 4 hours ago
2 Just in: 265 Nigerians repatriated from UAE land at Lagos airport - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
3 Petrol depot price reduced to N108, diesel N164 - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: There is danger ahead – FG warns Nigerians three days after lockdown ease - Ogene African, 5 hours ago
5 Fayose writes Buhari over COVID-19 pandemic - Ogene African, 5 hours ago
6 18 nurses test positive for Coronavirus in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 265 Nigerians arrive at Lagos Airport from UAE - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
8 New Video: TOBi feat. Haviah Mighty, Shad, Jazz Carter & Ejji Smith – 24 (Toronto Remix) - Bella Naija, 5 hours ago
9 NYSC and fight against COVID-19 - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
10 New NEMA DG assumes office, promises to be fair to all - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info