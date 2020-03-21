Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: Tinubu issues strong warning over spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria
News photo Champion Newspapers  - The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has warned that Nigeria should not be deceived by the low level of Coronavirus spread in the country.

2 hours ago
COVID-19: NOA urges Nigerians to maintain social distance, hygiene Vanguard News:
The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to maintain “social distance’’ to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.
The Guardian:
As part of efforts to contain the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19), which has continued to spread all over the world including Nigeria, the World Health Organisation...
Pulse Nigeria:
The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has directed the immediate shutdown of her office for two weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Eagle Online:
The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has advised all Islamic worship centres across the country to take precautionary measures against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Investor King:
Coronavirus: Deaths Rise Above 10,000 As Pace of Spread Increases The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday warned that the pace of spread has risen...


1 Coronavirus: Barcelona considering salary cuts for it’s players and coaching staff as wage bill hits €562m - MusBizu Beat, 59 mins ago
2 Nigerian troops kill 26 bandits in Katsina, Zamfara - Daily Nigerian, 1 hour ago
3 Buhari did not ban travels from UK until her daughter returned-Reno Omokri - Ife Knows, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Suspected case in Ondo tests negative – Official - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 FG suspends railway services Monday as coronavirus cases increase - Unknown Source, 2 hours ago
6 Autonomy not to disintegrate Ekiti communities – Gov Fayemi - Unknown Source, 2 hours ago
7 COVID-19:Passengers stranded as Benin Republic closes border - NNN, 2 hours ago
8 Coronavírus: Nigerians Knock Nigerian Presidential Aide Garba Shehu For Inviting People to Open Gathering - NPO Reports, 2 hours ago
9 Lagos police commissioner orders immediate release of suspects arrested for minor offences as part of preventive measures against coronavirus - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 FG shuts Lagos, Abuja airports Monday - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
