Coronavirus: Travellers intercepted in Enugu for defying lockdown order (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - The Enugu State government has intercepted over 100 travellers who defied the lockdown order issued by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Over 30 vehicles were impounded by the military at Opi, one of the communities near the Enugu-Benue-Kogi borders.



