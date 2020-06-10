

News at a Glance



Coronavirus Treatment: Gov. Ikpeazu Diagnosed With Diabetes, In Stable Condition Western Post News - Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has been confirmed to have diabetes as medical personnel do all they can to save his life from Coronavirus. On Tuesday, SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that kidney failure had further complicated the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



