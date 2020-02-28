Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: Trump calls criticism Democrat 'hoax'
News Breakers  - The president said criticism of his reaction to the coronavirus outbreak is a Democrat-led “hoax”.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


1 Serious Anxiety In Edo Over Coronavirus Detection As Screening Begins At Benin Airport - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 Revealed! Liverpool May Not Be Crowned Premier League Champions Because Of Coronavirus - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 Italian hit by Coronavirus attempts to escape Lagos centre - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 Saraki: EFCC Lacks Evidence to Support Demand for Forfeiture of My Buildings - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
5 Protesters storm APC hqtrs, say Oshiomhole must continue in office - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 U.S. Vows To Remain Engaged With Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan On Blue Nile Dam - Infotrust News, 2 hours ago
7 Coronavirus: Trump calls criticism Democrat 'hoax' - News Breakers, 2 hours ago
8 ‘They removed my uterus and I didn’t know for 11 years’ - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
9 WHO upgrades global risk of coronavirus spread to maximum level, says 20 vaccines are being developed globally - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Herdsmen menace: Ortom gives matching orders to security operatives - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
