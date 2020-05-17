Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: WHO under fire for leaving Taiwan out of meeting
Wotzup NG  - The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been warned against its decision to shut out Taiwan from an annual two-day meeting which opened on Monday. Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau and the United States ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Buhari, govs hold virtual meeting - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
2 #Buhari cancels #Presidential #Broadcast today, as #IPOB Leader Nnamdi #Kanu onslaught on the #Presidency intensifies - Nija Eye, 4 hours ago
3 NUJ commiserates with Gov. Wike over media aide’s death - NNN, 4 hours ago
4 Ondo Governor’s Son Allegedly Accuses Lawmakers Of Making “Noise” Over N4.3bn Found In ‘Secret’ Account - Oyo Gist, 4 hours ago
5 Nigeria does not have Coronavirus. It’s just a way of stealing money – Pastor David Ibiyeomi VIDEO - Page One, 4 hours ago
6 OPL 245: How Italian Prosecutors Hid Vital Information from Judge - Friday Posts, 4 hours ago
7 ‘Scarface’ actor, Geno Silva dead at 72 - FL Vibe, 4 hours ago
8 Aaron Sorkin helps student propose to his girlfriend during webinar class (Video) - Sleek Gist, 4 hours ago
9 Boko Haram Attacks Military Base In Borno - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
10 Newly appointed Chief of staff, Gambari ‘frowns at the abuse of public office’ - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
