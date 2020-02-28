Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: We will contain disease – Nigerian Governors
Gist Reel  - The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has announced plan to deploy massive resources towards forestalling the spread of Coronavirus. The first case in Nigeria was recorded in Lagos on Thursday and the federal government has warned against increase in ...

4 hours ago
1 How Coronavirus Fears Cost The World's 5 Richest People $36 Billion This Week Alone - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 Buhari orders crackdown on security agents undermining border drill - News Verge, 2 hours ago
3 Pop Smoke’s Family Releases Statement – Rap-Up.com - Fuze, 2 hours ago
4 Boko Haram fighters in UN camouflages, vehicles trying to invade Maimalari Cantonment Busted - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
5 Ondo former deputy Governor, Lasisi Oluboyo, joins APC - TVC News, 2 hours ago
6 North Korea’s Kim Jong Un warns of ‘serious consequences’ if coronavirus spreads to his country - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Pope Francis cancels official engagements for third day in a row with apparent cold symptoms after showing solidarity with coronavirus patients - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: 13 ways to secure your workplace – WHO - Today, 3 hours ago
9 Twitter user shares photo of outfit his colleague ordered vs what he got - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Rivers 2023: Sen. Magnus Abe’s loyalists dump APC for PDP - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
