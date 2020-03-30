

News at a Glance



Coronavirus: What God told me about Nigeria, countries, new disease – Apostle Okikijesu Velox News - Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry, on Tuesday, revealed what God told him about coronavirus in Nigeria. The cleric, who recently predicted heavy rainfall in 2020, also shared the vision he had about other countries and ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



