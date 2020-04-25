Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll climbs to 200,000
More than 200,000 people worldwide have now died with the coronavirus, figures from Johns Hopkins University show. There are more than 2.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19.

13 hours ago
1 Five Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Ex-Borno Gov’s Convoy - The Will, 5 hours ago
2 Abba Kyari, Nigeria’s most influential Chief of Staff - Nigerian Pilot, 5 hours ago
3 Tell The Country What Mysteriously Killed People In Kano Within 7 Days -Falana To FG - The Herald, 5 hours ago
4 Imo confirms first case of COVID-19 - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: Ghana’s COVID-19 Cases Jump to 1,550 - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Stay at home if you Love yourself – Pastor Adeboye - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
7 Etinosa Idemudia Tired Of Being Single – Advertises Herself For Love; Claims She’s Not Toxic - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
8 Yemen’s southern council captures all key state institutions in Aden - NNN, 5 hours ago
9 Police arrest suspected killers of Kaduna seminarian - TV360 Nigeria, 5 hours ago
10 Father, son arrested for allegedly killing herdsman in Ogun - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
