

News at a Glance



Coronavirus cases top 600,000 worldwide, death toll hits 28,000 Vanguard News - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 600,000 early Saturday, as the death toll shot over 28,000. The total stood at 607,965 as the sun rose on the East Coast after a surge of cases were reported in Europe. Total deaths reported ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



