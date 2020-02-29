Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus could strike every country on the planet as the outbreak is getting bigger - World Health Organisation warns
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The deadly Coronavirus could strike every nation on the planet as the crisis won't slow down any time soon, the World Health Organisation has warned.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 US on Special watch on Ihedioha Supreme Court Review - Authentic Nigeria, 1 hour ago
2 Why Buhari suspended Amnesty Programme Coordinator, Dokubo - See Naija, 2 hours ago
3 CORONAVIRUS: How Italian imported disease into Nigeria - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
4 Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace - News Breakers, 3 hours ago
5 PRESIDENCY: Merit, not tribe should determine who leads us — El Rufai - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 Global Stock markets suffer worst week since financial crisis - Phoenix News Online, 3 hours ago
7 WAS UZODINMA APC GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE? - Point Blank News, 3 hours ago
8 My Friends Led Me Into ‘one Chance’ Robbery, Suspect Says - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Why infected Italian was not detected at Lagos airport – Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
10 No other party than PDP in Rivers - Wike declares - The Giant, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info