Coronavirus death toll rises to 427 with more than 20,000 people worldwide infected by the flu-like virus Linda Ikeji Blog - The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 427 while the total number of cases worldwide is at 20,695, officials said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission confirmed that the death toll, which was at 361 on Monday, increased to 427 ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



