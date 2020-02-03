Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus death toll rises to 427 with more than 20,000 people worldwide infected by the flu-like virus
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 427 while the total number of cases worldwide is at 20,695, officials said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission confirmed that the death toll, which was at 361 on Monday, increased to 427 ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Former President Who Ruled Kenya For 24 Years Dies At 95 - Tori News, 59 mins ago
2 Iran Set To Execute Man For Allegedly Spying For America's CIA - Tori News, 59 mins ago
3 Buhari Officially Presents Nigeria Visa Policy - Tori News, 59 mins ago
4 Ihedioha and the Supreme Court’s abracadabra - The News, 1 hour ago
5 “Don’t Reverse Ban On Okada” — Sagay Counsels Sanwo-Olu - The Nigeria Lawyer, 1 hour ago
6 Aregbesola flags off drug supplies to Correctional centers (Photo News) - The Paradigm, 1 hour ago
7 Okada Ban: Lekki Residents Gives Sanwo-Olu Thumbs Up - City People Magazine, 1 hour ago
8 Lizzo dons a tiny black thong swimsuit and bares her bum as she twerks in Miami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 President Buhari is the number one person who gives hate speech in the country - Aisha Yesufu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Pastor Andimi’s faith should inspire all Nigerians - Today, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info