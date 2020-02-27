Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus hits port calls by 30%
Vanguard News  - Ports worldwide are now facing serious disruption due to coronavirus as port calls in China have dropped by over 30% since the beginning of 2020, a vessel tracking firm has warned.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Rob Kardashian denied primary custody of daughter in legal battle with Blac Chyna - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Twitter Stories: Priest Accused Of Sexually Harassing A 14-year-old Girl - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
3 Malaysia’s coronavirus infections jump to 25 - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 Russia sends warships to Syria - PM News, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria braces as coronavirus hits megacity Lagos - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Coronavirus can spread through telephone, tables - WHO - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
7 EFCC Seeks Permanent Forfeiture of Saraki’s Kwara Property - EFCC, 2 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Lagos State activates emergency operations centre - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
9 Russia sends Warships to Syria, blames Ankara for killing of Turkish Troops - The Herald, 2 hours ago
10 Policewoman’s Legs Allegedly Crushed by Traffic Offender - The Street Journal, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info