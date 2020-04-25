

News at a Glance



Coronavirus in Anambra: Intra-State Movement Reopens, All State Boundaries remain Closed Scan News Nigeria - A Special Broadcast on Covid-19 by the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano on Saturday April 25, 2020 to Update Ndi Anambra on the Latest Development. Ndi Anambra, ekenem unu.



News Credibility Score: 41%



