Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Coronavirus is not an ordinary one, it demands spiritual solution, Ogboni cult head offers to perform rituals to cleanse Nigeria
Naija Ray
- The head of the Aborigine Ogboni worldwide, Oba Abdul Olakisan Adetoyese, has said that the Coronavirus pandemic is not an ordinary one and that it [Read More]
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
The head of the Aborigine Ogboni worldwide, Oba Abdul Olakisan Adetoyese has disclosed his readiness to find solution to coronavirus by appeasing the gods.
Information Nigeria:
Oba Abdul Olakisan Adetoyese, the head of the Aborigine Ogboni worldwide, has offered to look for a solution to the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. The spiritual leader made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo on Friday.
My Celebrity & I:
The head of the Aborigine Ogboni worldwide, Oba Abdul Olakisan Adetoyese has disclosed that he is ready to proffer solution...
Champion Newspapers:
The head of Ogboni worldwide, Oba Olakisan Adetoyese on Saturday disclosed possible solutions to the scourge of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Adetoyese, who is the spiritual and traditional head of the Ogboni pointed out that performing rituals to appease ...
Scan News Nigeria:
The spiritual and traditional head of the Aborigine Ogboni Worldwide, Oba Olakisan Adetoyese, has stressed the need for the Federal Government to tackle the deadly coronavirus disease with traditional and spiritual means.
Mojidelano:
The spiritual and traditional head of the Aborigine Ogboni worldwide, Oba Olakisan Adetoyese has said that he can cleanse Nigeria of Covid-19 also known as Corona Virus. In a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State on Saturday, he ...
Unknown Source:
Oba Olakisan Adetoyese According to The Nation, the spiritual and traditional head of the Aborigine Ogboni worldwide, Oba Olakisan Adetoyese has offered to perform rituals to appease to gods in bid to end the scourge of coronavirus in the country.
Unknown Source:
LAGOS MARCH 21ST (NEWSRANGERS)-The spiritual and traditional head of the Aborigine Ogboni Worldwide, Oba Olakisan Adetoyese, has stressed the need for the Federal Government to tackle the deadly coronavirus disease with traditional and spiritual means.
Unknown Source:
Oba Abdul Olakisan Adetoyese, the head and leader of the Aborigine Ogboni fraternity world wide, has proposed to help in finding a lasting solution to the Corona virus epidemic. He offered to assist by appeasing the gods.
