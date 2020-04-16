Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus lockdown: Nigerian man narrates how a police officer shot his car's tyres as he was on his way to withdraw money in Anambra (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man has narrated how a police officer shot his car's tyres while on his way to the bank to withdraw money for food for his family amid the lockdown over Coronavirus in Anambra State. The Anambra indigiene identified himself as Muokwe Henry ...

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

Tunde Ednut:
Nkpor youths in Anambra state, march down to police station after a young man was … ContinueNkpor youths in Anambra state, march down to police station after a young man was shot dead by police officers –
Odince Blog:
Following the Lock Down Enforcement, A Nigerian Policeman has reportedly killed an innocent man identified as Ebuka in Anambra state. According to reports, The incident occurred at Ezego Street in Agulu Avenue by New Tyre, Nkpor. Eyewitnesses also ...
Global Upfront:
Force Headquarters order investigations Neighbours resist arrest of Muokwe after Police team came to pick him without arrest warrant IGP warns Police officers to avoid bribes, and respect rights of citizens As Nigerians battle for survival amidst the ...


