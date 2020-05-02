Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus pandemic likely to last two more years until 60% to 70% of the population has been infected - New report says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Coronavirus pandemic is likely going to last till 2022 until 60% to 70% of the population has been infected, a team of longstanding pandemic experts predicted in a new report.

2 days ago
Ripples Nigeria:
A team of longstanding pandemic experts have predicted in a report released on Thursday that the new COVID-19 disease is likely to keep spreading for at least another 18 months to two years—until 60% to 70% of the population has been infected.
The Genius Media:
Group of experts says the COVID-19 virus is likely to last as long as two years and won’t be controlled until about two-thirds of the world’s population is immune.


