Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus patient discharged in Abia
Gistvile  - Another Coronavirus patient has been discharged in Abia state after testing negative for the…

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Charlamagne tha God: ‘America had to know that it would come to this’ - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
2 Who is afraid of E-Money? - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
3 Why I stopped kissing, hugging in Nollywood films – Ali Nuhu - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
4 Katsina building 722-bed centre - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
5 Tolani Otedola is taking over - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
6 Oyegun’s clamour for automatic tickets for Obaseki, Akeredolu, disappointing, undemocratic, says APC Chieftain - Champion Newspapers, 6 hours ago
7 Rising musician hopes to be bigger than Wizkid, Davido - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
8 ULC: How labour can handle post-coronavirus challenges - Gistvile, 6 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Nigeria records 182 new cases, total nears 9,000 - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
10 Ali Nuhu: Why I don’t kiss or hug in movies - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info