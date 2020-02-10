

News at a Glance



Corps Member, Eight Others Kidnapped On Lokoja-Abuja Road Infotrust News - A Batch A corps member, Mr Samuel Adigun, and eight others have been kidnapped by some gunmen in army uniforms near Idu village, along Lokoja-Abuja Road. It was learnt that the corps member, who is serving in the Abaji area council secretariat, boarded ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



