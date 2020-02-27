Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Corps member, Oduduwa University undergraduates arrested for fraud in Abuja + see the cars seized from them
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, February 28, 2020, arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters at two different locations within the Abuja metropolis.A statement from the agency said the suspects ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 WHO says coronavirus outbreak ‘getting bigger’, warns of spread worldwide - EnviroNews Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Kenya’s High Court Suspends Flights From China Over Coronavirus - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
3 Katsina Police command arrest corps member who allegedly r.a.p.e.d JSS1 female student - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: WHO commends Nigeria’s effort on response - EnviroNews Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Anxiety In Edo Over Coronavirus Detection As Screening Begins At Benin Airport - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: We Will Ban Public Gatherings if Cases Escalate – Governor Sanwo-Olu - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 New Video: Praiz – Madu - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
8 Why we dumped SDP, APC for PDP – SDP Gubernatorial candidate, Adamu Jumbo - First Nigeria News, 2 hours ago
9 Actress Cossy Orjiakor undergoes another plastic surgery (Video) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
10 Four Corpses Found in Taraba Kidnappers’ Den - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info