News at a Glance



Corpse of missing LASU final year student found in shallow grave Vanguard News - By Evelyn Usman The corpse of missing Favour Daley-Oladele, a 400 level student of Theatre Arts at the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, has been recovered in a shallow grave in Ogun State, two weeks after her disappearance.



News Credibility Score: 95%