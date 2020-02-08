

Cossy Ojiakor set to open nightclub Vanguard News - Nollywood actress, singer and video vixen, Cossy Ojiakor is set to open a nightclub of her home in the suburb of Lagos. According to the 'Queen of Boobs' the club will be members only and it will open from February 15, 2020



