Cost Of Doing Business In Nigeria To Rise In 2020 – Report
Inside Business Online  - The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has projected a high cost of doing business in 2020.

3 hours ago
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has projected a high cost of doing business in 2020. Its Director-General, Dr. Muda Yusuf, made the projection in the LCCI 2019 Economic Review and Outlook For 2020 made available to newsmen
The report the projected the high cost to poor infrastructure, multiplicity of levies, excessive regulations, among others.
