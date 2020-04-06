

News at a Glance



Council Chairman orders Herdsmen to leave Edo community within 14 days Osmek News - Following the incessant killings and harassment of indigenes and residents of Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State by some alleged Fulani herdsmen, the council chairman, Hon. Sylvester Okoro, has ordered herders to vacate the area within the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



