Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Scan News Nigeria  - Kenny Rogers, the country musician behind such hits as “The Gambler” and “Lady” over a six-decade career, has died at the age of 81, his family announced early Saturday. “Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of ...

11 hours ago
1 Coronavirus: Barcelona considering salary cuts for it’s players and coaching staff as wage bill hits €562m - MusBizu Beat, 59 mins ago
2 Nigerian troops kill 26 bandits in Katsina, Zamfara - Daily Nigerian, 1 hour ago
3 Buhari did not ban travels from UK until her daughter returned-Reno Omokri - Ife Knows, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Suspected case in Ondo tests negative – Official - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 FG suspends railway services Monday as coronavirus cases increase - Unknown Source, 2 hours ago
6 Autonomy not to disintegrate Ekiti communities – Gov Fayemi - Unknown Source, 2 hours ago
7 COVID-19:Passengers stranded as Benin Republic closes border - NNN, 2 hours ago
8 Coronavírus: Nigerians Knock Nigerian Presidential Aide Garba Shehu For Inviting People to Open Gathering - NPO Reports, 2 hours ago
9 Lagos police commissioner orders immediate release of suspects arrested for minor offences as part of preventive measures against coronavirus - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 FG shuts Lagos, Abuja airports Monday - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
