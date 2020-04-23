

News at a Glance



Couple arrested for ‘turning neighbour’s teenage daughter into prostitute’ Ladun Liadi Blog - Police in Lunga Lunga, Kwale County, Kenya have arrested a middle-aged couple for allegedly luring their neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter into prostitution.The girl’s father told K24 Digital that his daughter, a Class Four pupil, went missing from home ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



