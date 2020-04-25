Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Couple who allegedly killed their 7-year-old-son for ritual purpose, arrested in Ogun State
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Ogun state police command have arrested a herbalist, Lajuwon Ogunleye and his wife Adetutu Apalaya on charges of conspiring and killing their 7-year-old son, Pelumi Apalaya, alongside one Fatai Sefiu. The suspects were arrested following their ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


