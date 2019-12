News at a Glance



Couple who were married for 70 years die 20 minutes apart Linda Ikeji Blog - An American couple from Michigan who were married for 70 years died within 20 minutes apart in the same hospice care. Les and Freda Austin, both 90, from Jackson both entered hospice Dec. 6 and were in beds side by side when they died the following day, ...



News Credibility Score: 95%