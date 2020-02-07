

News at a Glance



Couples emerge first Nigerians to finish Lagos marathon race The News Guru - Emmanuel Gyang and his wife, Deborah Pam, have emerged first Nigerians to complete the 42km race at the 2020 Lagos City Marathon. Gyang, who was the fist male Nigerian, finished 33rd overall with a time of 2:25.30secs.



