Court Awards N15m Against Police Over Killing of IMN Members
News photo DNL Legal and Style  - The Abuja Division of the Federal High court has slammed a fine of N15 million on the Nigeria Police Force for the killing of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN). The IMN members were killed during the protests which turned violent in July ...

17 hours ago
Court orders police to pay N15m to families of 3 IMN members Daily Times:
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, awarded the sum of N15 million against the Nigerian police over the alleged killings of three members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria
