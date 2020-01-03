

News at a Glance



Court Grants EFCC 14 Days Permission To Detain Mohammed Adoke KOKO TV Nigeria - Court grants EFCC permission to detain former minister of justice, Mohammed Adoke for an additional 14 days. Justice A. O. Musa of Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, January 2nd granted the application of the Economic and ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



