Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Court Grants EFCC 14 Days Permission To Detain Mohammed Adoke
KOKO TV Nigeria  - Court grants EFCC permission to detain former minister of justice, Mohammed Adoke for an additional 14 days. Justice A. O. Musa of Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, January 2nd granted the application of the Economic and ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Heartbreaking! 3 Nigerian Children Perish In Horror Crash On New Year Day In Canada - Tori News, 41 mins ago
2 PDP insists there’s a third term plot being pushed by Oshiomhole - Ripples Nigeria, 50 mins ago
3 FG begins demolition of illegal fences under Lagos bridges - NNN, 52 mins ago
4 Sowore Kicks Off A Nationwide #BuyReadApunch Campaign - (Photos) - Titope Blog, 54 mins ago
5 Reduce Lawmakers By Two-Thirds; We’re Too Many, Unsustainable - Rep Member - Titope Blog, 56 mins ago
6 Ogun 2020 Budget: Our ‘Brother’ Wants To Share N200bn -Akinlade - The Tide, 57 mins ago
7 Speed Darlington Shares Terrible Condition Of His Room In Owerri, Blasts Hotel Owners In Nigeria - Too Xclusive, 57 mins ago
8 Midnight Massacre! 100 Gunmen Invade Kogi Community At Midnight, Kill 15, Burn Houses - Tori News, 1 hour ago
9 Larry Ehizo the Banker: I started planning Abuja bank robbery in October - Ebal's Blog, 1 hour ago
10 Foundation lauds FG on Dasuki’s release - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info