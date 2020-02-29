

News at a Glance



Court Nullifies Sack Of Kogi Deputy Governor Global Village Extra - By Bamidele Fashube ABUJA (GVE) – Kogi State High Court has nullified the removal of Simon Achuba, former Deputy Governor sacked by the State Assembly. The court, presided by Justice John Olorunfemi declared the action as null and void, adding...



News Credibility Score: 21%



