Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
Nigerian Tribune
9
The Guardian
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
News at a Glance
Court Orders Unconditional Release of CUPP Spokesperson, Ugochinyere
Signal
- A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has granted an unconditional release to spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political..
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
The CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, was arrested in Abuja on Friday.
Ripples:
Justice Othman Musa of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Bwari, Monday ordered the police to unconditionally release the detained spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere. The judge, who gave the directive ...
NNN:
A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Bwari, has ordered the unconditional release of the Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Party, Ikenga Ugochinyere. The judge, Justice Othman Musa said that it was an affront to the court for ...
The Citizen:
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has ordered the unconstitutional release of the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere. Justice Musa Ottoman sitting in the Bwari division of the court ...
News Of Nigeria:
Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has granted an unconditional release to spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Party, Ikenga Ugochinyere. The court also reinforced the first order by restraining the police from arresting him ...
Leaders NG:
The Federal High Court sitting in Bwari has granted the unconditional release of the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere as well as restraining the police from arresting him. In [...]
Abuja Reporters:
A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has granted an unconditional release to spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Party, Ikenga Ugochinyere. The court also reinforced the first order by restraining the police from arresting him ...
Tori News:
The Nigerian police has been given an order by a court in Abuja to immediately release CUPP spokesperson.
More Picks
1
Schools reopening: Oyo commences training of teachers -
Newzandar News,
52 mins ago
2
PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election -
Western Post News,
1 hour ago
3
Nigeria Says West Africa Bloc Backing WTO Pick - IB Times AU -
IB Times AU,
1 hour ago
4
APC not worried over Giadom’s letter to INEC, says Issa-Onilu -
The Citizen,
2 hours ago
5
Ex-Edo speaker quits APC -
Ripples,
2 hours ago
6
How my uncle who is a Boko Haram member raped me – Teenage girl -
Top Naija,
2 hours ago
7
COVID-19: UK Govt Funds PCR Machine to Speed up NCDC Testing -
Metro Watch,
2 hours ago
8
Lagos police command release official statement on the murder-suicide incident that happened in Lekki. See photo of the knives used in the murder -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
9
Male worker found guilty of sexual assault ‘ll face dismissal – Ekiti govt. -
News Diary Online,
2 hours ago
10
UTME: No uniform minimum score for admission into varsities, others ― JAMB -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...