Court Orders Unconditional Release of CUPP Spokesperson, Ugochinyere
News photo Signal  - A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has granted an unconditional release to spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political..

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


Court grants unconditional release of CUPP Spokesperson Premium Times:
The CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, was arrested in Abuja on Friday.
Court orders police to release CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere Ripples:
Justice Othman Musa of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Bwari, Monday ordered the police to unconditionally release the detained spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere. The judge, who gave the directive ...
Court grants unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman, Ugochinyere NNN:
A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Bwari, has ordered the unconditional release of the Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Party, Ikenga Ugochinyere. The judge, Justice Othman Musa  said that it was an affront to the court for ...
Court orders immediate release of CUPP spokesperson, Ugochinyere The Citizen:
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has ordered the unconstitutional release of the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere. Justice Musa Ottoman sitting in the Bwari division of the court ...
Court Orders Police To Release CUPP Spokesman Unconditionally News Of Nigeria:
Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has granted an unconditional release to spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Party, Ikenga Ugochinyere. The court also reinforced the first order by restraining the police from arresting him ...
Court Orders The Immediate Release Of CUPP Spokesperson Leaders NG:
The Federal High Court sitting in Bwari has granted the unconditional release of the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere as well as restraining the police from arresting him. In [...]
Abuja Reporters:
A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has granted an unconditional release to spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Party, Ikenga Ugochinyere. The court also reinforced the first order by restraining the police from arresting him ...
Court Orders Police To Release Ugochinyere, CUPP Spokesperson Tori News:
The Nigerian police has been given an order by a court in Abuja to immediately release CUPP spokesperson.


