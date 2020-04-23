

News at a Glance



Court Remands Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter In Prison Custody News Of Nigeria - The Magistrates Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has remanded four suspects connected to the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Rueben Fasoranti, at the Owo facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service. The suspects ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



