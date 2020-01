News at a Glance



Court Seals Shoprite In Umuahia Over Loan Default (photos) Gist Punch - Popular shopping mall in Umuahia, Shoprite, has been sealed by security agencies in the state, Abia.gistpunch gathered that the development was in compliance with an existing court orderdirectives.Management of Shoprite is said to have defaulted on a ...



News Credibility Score: 21%