Court Sentences Ese Oruru’s Abductor, Yinusa Dahiru, To 26 Years In Prison News Of Nigeria - A federal high court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, has sentenced Yinusa Dahiru to 26 years imprisonment over the abduction, rape and impregnating of Ese Oruru, a teenage girl.



News Credibility Score: 41%



