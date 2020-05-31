Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Court Strikes Out Exam Malpractice Charges Against Senator Adeleke
The Trent  - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out the case against Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Adeleke was charged to court by the Federal Government over alleged exam malpractice.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 BoT Chairman urges calm among members - Velox News, 1 hour ago
2 “Social Distancing In Church Is Like Blasphemous Infidelity” – Rev. Chris Okotie - Naija Choice, 1 hour ago
3 #BlackLivesMatter: Trump Tags Black-Clad Antifascist Movement “Terrorist Organization”. - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 Fayemi orders Ekiti civil servants to resume work, considers reopening of schools - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Adeboye reacts to killing of UNIBEN undergraduate - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 COVID-19 lockdown: Pastor Adeboye predicts what pastors will go through next year - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
7 Adamawa Faction PDP leader kicks as Gov. Fintiri appoints 65 advisers, assistants - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
8 Governor Fayemi considers reopening schools, asks civil servants to resume - Wotzup NG, 2 hours ago
9 Uzodinma slams reports of almajiris intending to attack Imo citizens - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
10 Kogi West COVID-19-Free, Says Sen Adeyemi - Leadership, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info