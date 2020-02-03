

Court declares RUGA, cattle colony illegal in Benue The News Guru - A Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, presided over by Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, on Monday declared the federal government policy, plan or proclamation to establish RUGA Settlement and cattle colonies in Benue State as unwarranted, unlawful and ...



