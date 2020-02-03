Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Court declares RUGA, cattle colony illegal in Benue
News photo The News Guru  - A Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, presided over by Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, on Monday declared the federal government policy, plan or proclamation to establish RUGA Settlement and cattle colonies in Benue State as unwarranted, unlawful and ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Tension as soldiers invade IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s community - Scan News Nigeria, 50 mins ago
2 Millionaire businessman kidnapped in Taraba - The Nigeria Lawyer, 57 mins ago
3 Lai Mohammed Is Completely Insane, Says Fani-Kayode - Information Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 IGP response team arrests three fleeing kidnappers in Rivers - Today, 1 hour ago
5 Rivers government seals NLC secretariat over ‘new minimum wage’ - Today, 2 hours ago
6 Catholic Archbishop Laments Over Murder Of 18-year-old Catholic Seminarian - Tori News, 2 hours ago
7 Romantic Activities To Try With Your Partner On Valentine's Day - Tori News, 2 hours ago
8 Okada ban: MC Oluomo warns commercial drivers against increase in transport fare as commuters groan - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
9 Kidnappers open fire, abduct passengers on Lokoja-Abuja highway - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
10 APC’s claims of tackling insecurity: They’re high on wrong substance – Afenifere - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info