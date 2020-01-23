

News at a Glance



Court declines order to restrain Oshiomhole as APC chair The Citizen - A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday turned down an ex parte application filed by the National Vice Chairman Northeast of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mustapha Salihu, the factional Chairman of the party in Edo State, Anselm ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



