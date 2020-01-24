

News at a Glance



Court dismisses Oshiomhole’s preliminary objection in Ortom’s defamation suit Ripples - A Makurdi High Court on Friday dismissed the preliminary objection filed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and the party in the N10billion defamation suit filed against them by Benue State Governor, ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



