

News at a Glance



Court gives Lagos Assembly nod to probe ex-Gov Ambode (updated) Vanguard News - By Henry Ojelu Justice Yetunde Adesanya of an Ikeja High Court today gave the Lagos State House of Assembly nod to probe former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode over the procurement of 820 buses for public transportation.



News Credibility Score: 95%



