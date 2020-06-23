Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Court grant unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman
News photo People's Daily  - By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja A Federal Capital Territory high court sitting in Bwari, has ordered the unconditional release of the Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Party, Ikenga, IMO Ugochinyere. The trial judge, Justice Othman Musa frowned ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Another Source

CUPP Spokesperson Released Without Conditions DNL Legal and Style:
A Federal Capital Territory High Court has ordered the unconditional release of the Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere. The judge, Othman Musa, said it was an affront to the court for law enforcement ...


   More Picks
1 Woman, 23 Guys Paraded By Police Headquarters For Yahoo Yahoo - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Court grant unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
3 APC Governors Back Ajimobi-Led NWC - - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman cries out after she was trafficked to Lebanon and locked up in an office building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Obaseki: From Fry Pan To Fire? Offered PDP N6 Billion For Ticket - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
6 8 revived companies generate 10, 000 jobs in Taraba – CEO - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
7 These Four Reality TV Shows Prove It’s Possible to Find True Love Anywhere - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
8 Former Edo Speaker dumps APC - Politics Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Ize-Iyamu promises speedy reconciliation - Newzandar News, 13 hours ago
10 Sinach Celebrates Lookalike Mum On Her Birthday (Photos) - The Dabigal Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info