

News at a Glance



Court issues arrest warrant for ex-Customs boss, Abdullahi Dikko Linda Ikeji Blog - Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja this morning issued a bench warrant for the arrest of former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Dikko. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



