

News at a Glance



Court jails ex-commissioner 19 years Ripples - A former Commissioner for Agriculture in Kogi State, Zacchaeus Atte has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for stealing N19 million. A Divisional High Court in Kogi State presided over by Justice J.J. Majebi handed the jail term to Atte. The ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



