Court jails four army officers 10 years for torturing corporal to death The Breaking Times - A General Court Martial in Abuja on Friday sentenced Majors Akeem Oseni, Ogbemudia Osawe, Captain S. Amosu and Second Lieutenant Nuhu Dogary to 10 years in prison for torturing LCorporal Benjamin Collins to death.



