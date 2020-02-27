

News at a Glance



Court nullifies Kogi ex-deputy governor, Achuba’s impeachment The Guardian - A High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State yesterday declared the impeachment of former Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba unconstitutional, null and void.In a judgement delivered at the Kogi High Court 4, Justice John Olorunfemi declared the decision of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



