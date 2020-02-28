Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Court nullifies impeachment of former Kogi deputy gov Achuba
Ripples
- The impeachment of former Kogi State deputy governor, Simon Achuba, in October last year has been nullified by a State High Court in Lokoja, the state capital.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
A High Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, has declared the removal of Simon Achuba, former Kogi deputy governor by the State House of Assembly as null and void, according to a report byChannels Television. Justice John Olorunfemi while delivering the ...
Channels Television:
A State High Court in Lokoja has declared the removal of Simon Achuba, former deputy governor by the Kogi State House of Assembly as null and void adding that the subsequent nomination of Edward Onoja did not follow due process.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
The removal of Simon Achuba, former Kogi deputy governor by the State House of Assembly has been declared null and void by a Kogi State High Court. Justice John Olorunfemi who ruled on the case on Thursday February 27, described Achuba's removal as a ...
Daily Times:
A high court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi state has declared the action of removing the former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Simon Achuba by the Kogi state House of Assembly as illegaland unconstitutional.
The Nigeria Lawyer:
A State High Court in Lokoja has declared the removal of Simon Achuba, former Kogi deputy governor by the State House of Assembly as null and void.
The Will:
CO, February 27, (THEWILL) – A State High Court in Lokoja has ruled that the removal of Simon Achuba, former Kogi deputy governor by the State House of Assembly is illegal.
News Diary Online:
A Kogi High Court sitting in Lokoja has declared the purported removal of Elder Simon Achuba as the Deputy Governor by the state House of [...]
The Giant:
The impeachment of Simon Achuba as deputy governor of Kogi state in October 2019 was illegal, according to a State Hugh Court in Lokoja.TheGiant reports that the presiding judge, Justice John Olorunfemi, ruled Thursday that Achuba’s removal from office ...
Reporters Wall:
The removal of Simon Achuba, former Kogi deputy governor by the State House of Assembly More
KOKO TV Nigeria:
A State High Court sitting in Lokoja has faulted the removal of Simon Achuba as Kogi State Deputy Governor by the State House of Assembly, saying it is illegal.
Naija News:
The Former Deputy Governor of Kogi State Simon Achuba, has been vindicated by a High court in the north-central state.
Within Nigeria:
A High Court sitting in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital has declared as illegal and unconstitutional, the impeachment of the former deputy governor, Chief Simon Achuba by the state House of Assembly. The case of Elder Simon Achuba vs the KSHA and 29 ...
GTV:
A High Court sitting in Lokoja has declared the impeachment of Simon Achuba, former Kogi deputy governor by the State House of Assembly as illegal, null and void. Delivering the judgment on Wednesday, Justice John...
Loveworld Plus TV:
The Kogi State High Court, sitting in Lokoja, the state capital, yesterday declared that the impeachment of former Deputy Governor Simeon Achuba is unconstitutional, null and void.
News Breakers:
A High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State capital on Thursday declared the impeachment of the former deputy governor, Simon Achuba, unconstitutional, null and void.
Koko Level's Blog:
Kogi State High Court has declared the impeachment of Simon Achuba, former Kogi deputy governor
Edujandon:
The impeachment of a former Kogi deputy governor, Simon Achuba by the State House of Assembly has been declared illegal,
Wotzup NG:
A Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has declared the purported removal of Simon Achuba as the deputy governor by the state House of Assembly as illegal, null, void and of no effect.
The Nigerian:
TheNigerian News Impeachment of ex-Kogi deputy governor illegal, court says By Toby Prince A High Court in Lokoja has declared the removal of former Kogi State deputy governor, Simon Achuba, by the State House of Assembly as null and void.
