Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Court orders Atiku, Sarumi to pay trader N5m for using her photo during their 2019 campaign
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his Campaign Director, Dr Bukola Saraki, to pay N5m damages to a Lagos trader, Amuda Adeleke, for unauthorised ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik expecting first child together! - Shallie's Purple Beehive, 4 hours ago
2 Jonathan reacts as Nigerian govt hunts for his U.S. ‘bank records’ - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
3 10 minutes of sunlight daily can make you less vulnerable to coronavirus - Dee Reporters, 4 hours ago
4 Meghan Markle told friends "changes would have been made" if Kate Middleton were the one getting bullied by tabloids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 2nd bombing rocks Syria’s Afrin after first kills 40 - NNN, 4 hours ago
6 Reps adjust plenary to once a week amid COVID-19 lockdown - The Eagle Online, 5 hours ago
7 Trump, Buhari Discuss Ways to Combat Coronavirus - NPO Reports, 5 hours ago
8 Bauchi records 11 new COVID-19 cases - Wotzup NG, 5 hours ago
9 Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic without a mask, violating his own government’s guidance - Public News Update, 5 hours ago
10 North Korean media publishes letter from Kim Jong Un to South Africa's President Recently - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info