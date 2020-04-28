Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court refuses Maina’s request to further review bail conditions
Champion Newspapers  - A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected the request by the Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina to further review the conditions attached to the bail granted him on November 26, 2019.

5 hours ago
1 You don’t have powers to deport Nigerians, Concerned Nigerians Group tells governors - News Wire NGR, 4 hours ago
2 I will send you details of those already healed of COVID-19, Apostle Suleman replies witches - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
3 Covid-19 Palliative: NAFDAC Denies Inspecting Rice Sent to Oyo - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
4 Joseph Yobo Denies Condemning Alex Iwobi’s Role At Super Eagles - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
5 Did Minister Farouq lie? NAFDAC denies inspecting rice sent to Oyo by FG - Ripples, 5 hours ago
6 COVID-19: NCDC Commences Use Of Cobas System In Abuja - Signal, 5 hours ago
7 Barrier masks not meant for health professionals – NAFDAC - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
8 Vigilante member allegedly kills commercial driver in Kwara - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
9 Court refuses Maina’s request to further review bail conditions - Champion Newspapers, 5 hours ago
10 Man Claims Guns Found In His Car Belonged To His Cousin, ‘John Wick’ - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
